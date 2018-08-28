Advanced search

Man killed in fatal Burnham crash named

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 December 2018

A Burnham man killed in a fatal crash in the town has been named.

Stephen Spaven died after being struck by a Royal Mail lorry at the junction of Love Lane and St Peters Road in Burnham, while the 55-year-old and his wife, Susan, were taking their dog Toby for a walk, at 4.30pm on December 14.

Mr Spaven and Toby died at the scene. Mrs Spaven suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital, but has since been released.

Mrs Spaven said: “I would like to thank all the emergency services for their help and support, from the doctor who held my hand in the ambulance to the police family liaison officer.

“I’m also extremely grateful to the community of Burnham for their continued support.”

The police investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with useful information should call the police on 101, quoting reference 5218276435.

