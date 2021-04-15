News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Flag stolen during period of national mourning

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 12:49 PM April 15, 2021   
The council says its Union Jack flag, on the corner of Burnham's Old Station Approach and High Street, has been stolen.

The council says its Union Jack flag, on the corner of Burnham's Old Station Approach and High Street, has been stolen. - Credit: Google Street View

A town council said its Union Jack flag has been stolen as it was flown at half-mast in honour of Prince Philip, who died on Friday.  

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council said the flag was taken on Monday night, with the flagpole mechanism also damaged in the flagpole itself.  

Burnham mayor, councillor Mike Facey, said: “This is a despicable act of vandalism and is more poignant during this time of national mourning.  

“On Monday night somebody climbed our flagpole and stole our large Union Jack flag while it was flying at half-mast.

“So, during this period of national mourning, we are saddened that we are unable to replace the flag during this time.”  

A town council spokesman added: “We have asked Sedgemoor District Council if there is CCTV footage covering this incident and are waiting to hear and the incident has been reported to the police.  

"If anybody has any information whatsoever please call 101, anonymously if necessary. We really would appreciate your help." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager charged with murder in Weston
  2. 2 Arrest made following death of man in Weston attack
  3. 3 How to order free Covid home tests
  1. 4 Popular Weston restaurant welcomes customers back
  2. 5 Local artists bring wow-factor to Weston shop windows 
  3. 6 Grand Pier to host recruitment open days
  4. 7 Reopening: Thousands booked as hairdressers reopen
  5. 8 Retailers react as shops reopen to customers again
  6. 9 Man charged with two counts of attempted murder
  7. 10 Inadequate care home responds

People with information about the incident should contact the police on 101 with the crime reference number 5221078649. 

Prince Philip
Somerset News
South West

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marine Lake and beach

Weston Marine Lake outdoor swimming plans reach key milestone

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
April 12: Weston's Sovereign Centre reopens

Lockdown Easing

April 12 opening day: Sovereign Centre plans to shake-up Weston high street

Carrington Walker

person
Griffiths was sentenced to two years in prison.

Drink-driver jailed after causing serious injuries to Weston couple

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Brunello Lounge in 2017.

Food and Drink

Weston restaurants reopening outside on April 12

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus