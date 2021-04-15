Flag stolen during period of national mourning

Published: 12:49 PM April 15, 2021

The council says its Union Jack flag, on the corner of Burnham's Old Station Approach and High Street, has been stolen. - Credit: Google Street View

A town council said its Union Jack flag has been stolen as it was flown at half-mast in honour of Prince Philip, who died on Friday.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council said the flag was taken on Monday night, with the flagpole mechanism also damaged in the flagpole itself.

Burnham mayor, councillor Mike Facey, said: “This is a despicable act of vandalism and is more poignant during this time of national mourning.

“On Monday night somebody climbed our flagpole and stole our large Union Jack flag while it was flying at half-mast.

“So, during this period of national mourning, we are saddened that we are unable to replace the flag during this time.”

A town council spokesman added: “We have asked Sedgemoor District Council if there is CCTV footage covering this incident and are waiting to hear and the incident has been reported to the police.

"If anybody has any information whatsoever please call 101, anonymously if necessary. We really would appreciate your help."

People with information about the incident should contact the police on 101 with the crime reference number 5221078649.