Weston Mercury > News

Winners of Burnham & Highbridge Christmas lights competition revealed

person

Paul Jones

Published: 10:40 AM December 27, 2021
South Avenue Christmas lights competition winner in Highbridge

The winner in South Avenue, Highbridge - Credit: BHTC

The winners of a Christmas lights competition have been announced.

Burnham & Highbridge Town Council’s competition for 2021 has been judged and the winners announced.

Councillor Dawn Carey, one of the judges, said: “Residents and businesses of Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge have kept community spirits high by creating fabulous displays for everyone to enjoy. 

"We are very grateful to all those who have designed the most amazing festive displays, thank you for brightening up our towns.”

In Burnham on Sea, a £25 winner’s voucher for use at the Princess Theatre & Arts Centre will be awarded to Nick Gardner, of Trinity Close, and a £10 voucher to runner-up, Joshua Male, of Barrie Way.

And in Highbridge, the £25 voucher will be awarded to Darren Bird of South Avenue, with a £10 voucher going to runner-up Alison Withers of Worston Road.

The council also organised a Christmas window competition for small businesses/shop fronts, which the chambers of trade were invited to judge.

£25 vouchers for use at the Princess Theatre & Arts Centre will be awarded to Material Needs of High Street, Burnham on Sea and Kerry’s Card Kreations, of Market Street, Highbridge.

