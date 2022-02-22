Haven holiday park seeks to host boxing and wrestling events
- Credit: Google Street View
A holiday park in Burnham has asked for its licensing to be changed as it plans to add an outside bar and stage area to host live music, boxing and wrestling events.
Haven's Holiday Village, in Marine Drive, would also be able to serve alcohol until 11pm if Sedgemoor Council accepts its application.
There would be no changes made to the layout or permitted hours of existing licensed areas within the park according to Haven's application.
Sedgemoor Council's website reads: "The main changes are the addition of an outside container bar and outside new stage area all within the outside licensed area and with the addition of boxing and wrestling and entertainment of a like-kind as a new licensing activity."
If granted, the additional stage will host plays, dance performances and films.
Currently, the park offers both daytime and nighttime entertainment as well as a fishing lake for guests.
A consultation is ongoing, with Sedgemoor Council asking for 'any representations in respect of the application to be sent in writing by March 8.
All letters must be addressed to Sedgemoor District Council, Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater, Somerset, TA6 3AR.
Haven ahs been approached for comment.