Man charged with two burglaries and assault on emergency worker

Harding has been charged with committing burglaries at homes in Rosewood Avenue. Picture: Google Archant

A man is due in court today (Saturday) in connection with two burglaries and an assault on an emergency worker.

Adam Harding, of Rosewood Avenue in Burnham-on-Sea, has been charged with committing burglaries at homes in Rosewood Avenue and Abingdon Street.

The 36-year-old has also been charged with assaulting a nurse.

Harding has been remanded in custody to appear before Taunton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.