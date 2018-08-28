Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can you help police identify this man?

PUBLISHED: 18:38 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:39 18 December 2018

Can you help police identify this man? Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Can you help police identify this man? Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man is wanted by police after an assault in a pub.

Police are appealing for help in identifying this man as they believe he can help officers investigating the incident which happened at The Reeds Arms, in Pier Street, in Burnham-on-Sea on November 19.

If people have any information they are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5218257717 and speak to PC 4258 Rawlinson.

Most Read

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Pedestrian killed in lorry crash

Weather warning issued for Weston

Wind and rain is expected.

Most Read

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Pedestrian killed in lorry crash

Weather warning issued for Weston

Wind and rain is expected.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Can you help police identify this man?

Can you help police identify this man? Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In pictures: First eat:Christmas is a roaring success despite last minute venue change

Carol of Flapjackery eat:Christmas W-s-M moved into the Sovereign Centre after a forecast for strong winds. 15,12,18

Revised housing development wins council backing

Cobthorn Way

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weather warning for Weston-super-Mare due to rain and strong winds

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain in Weston-super-Mare.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists