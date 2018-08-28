Can you help police identify this man?

Can you help police identify this man? Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man is wanted by police after an assault in a pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for help in identifying this man as they believe he can help officers investigating the incident which happened at The Reeds Arms, in Pier Street, in Burnham-on-Sea on November 19.

If people have any information they are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5218257717 and speak to PC 4258 Rawlinson.