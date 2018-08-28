Can you help police identify this man?
PUBLISHED: 18:38 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:39 18 December 2018
Avon and Somerset Constabulary
A man is wanted by police after an assault in a pub.
Police are appealing for help in identifying this man as they believe he can help officers investigating the incident which happened at The Reeds Arms, in Pier Street, in Burnham-on-Sea on November 19.
If people have any information they are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5218257717 and speak to PC 4258 Rawlinson.