Covid-19 vaccine rollout starts at town care home

Published: 12:00 PM January 11, 2021

Staff and residents at Priory Court Care and Nursing Home have been eagerly anticipating the rollout of the new Covid-19 vaccine. - Credit: Priory Court

Staff and residents at Priory Court Care and Nursing Home have been receiving their first Covid-19 vaccinations this month.

The vaccination rollout has started at larger care and nursing homes in the area and the home was one of the first in Burnham to receive jabs to protect people against the virus.

So far, sixty staff and residents at Priory Court have received the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. - Credit: Priory Court

Home manager, Vimal Samuel, said: “Our staff and residents have been very patiently awaiting the moment that we can start to receive the vaccine and we certainly see this as a step in the right direction back to normality.

Priory Court home manager, Vimal Samuel. - Credit: Priory Court

“I’d like to thank all of our residents, staff and family members for their understanding and fortitude during what has been a difficult time for everyone. We are now starting to look forward to receiving guidance for welcoming families and visitors back to our care home.”

Staff and residents at Country Court, the company which owns Priory, have been eagerly anticipating the rollout of the new Covid-19 vaccine.

The Government announced that coronavirus vaccinations in care homes were to begin before Christmas and with more than 2,000 staff and 1,500 residents in Country Court Care Homes across the country, the vaccine has been keenly anticipated for several weeks.

the delivery programme is being managed by Sedgemoor District Council.

Priory Court and its gardens in Burnham. - Credit: Priory Court

Co-chief executive at Country Court, Alykhan Kachra, said: “We are delighted that the vaccine rollout has started in our care homes.

“Our homes have always been places where people can feel safe and secure, and now residents and staff have the added reassurance of receiving the Covid-19 vaccination.

“Together with ongoing regular testing, this will give staff, residents and their families much-needed comfort and peace of mind.”

The business says the latest national lockdown has left many elderly people feeling vulnerable in their own homes, as they are cut off from the support of family and friends.

Country Court hopes the rollout of the vaccinations will give people the confidence to consider moving to a care home, either permanently or for a short respite stay, while shielding during the latest lockdown.