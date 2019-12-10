£350,000 town 'evolution' project set to begin next 'Spring'

Princess Theatre, Burnham on Sea. Archant

A town council has confirmed a slew of improvements to Burnham'sseafront and theatre will begin in the spring.

The question of when work would start on Burham Evolution was raised during a public consultation on the project held by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council last week.

The project was awarded a £350,000 grant from the HPC Community Impact Mitigation Fund in August.

The Princess Theatre will be refurbished, while The Esplanade and seafront will see numerous improvements including creating a new play area and trim trail in South Esplanade, as well as bins and benches, and street lighting in the area being refurbished or replaced.

Sam Winter, town clerk, said: "The council must by law comply with a formal, lengthy procurement process, which is underway."

"The Princess refurbishment works will take place in spring next year.

"The Esplanade will also start in the Spring and take place over a phased period to coincide with the phased payments from the Hinkley Point C Community Impact Mitigation (CIM) Fund.

"The Esplanade works rely on the co-operation and agreement of other public bodies and are therefore dependant on the time scales of those bodies.

"To ensure a cohesive design and work-efficient approach, the replacement of the town centre fingerposts will coincide with the replacement of the seafront signs. In order to carry out more of the projects identified under the business plan, further funding is being actively applied for and we await responses.

"It is worth noting that the very large sums of funding awarded to neighbouring towns recently have not been open to application by town councils. The Government requires district councils nominate towns and submit these applications.

"While the Government is unable to confirm whether there will be another round of Coastal Communities funding, the Town Council is working with Sedgemoor District Council to identify further sources of money and is delighted to confirm that £30k has been awarded by Sedgemoor District Council to the town council for use in procuring retailer support for local independent businesses.

"The council is working with Burnham Chamber of Trade to deliver this project."