PICTURES: Family fun day raises £1k for ambulance charity

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 August 2019

Burnham family fun day raises money for The Dorset And Somerset Air Ambulance Charity.Picture: Mark Atherton

Burnham family fun day raises money for The Dorset And Somerset Air Ambulance Charity.Picture: Mark Atherton

People flocked to a jam-packed family fun day at the weekend, which raised around £1,000 for a Somerset air ambulance charity.

Cousins Leo and Jasper playing skittles at Burnhams family fun day.Picture: Mark AthertonCousins Leo and Jasper playing skittles at Burnhams family fun day.Picture: Mark Atherton

Crowds of visitors enjoyed live music, admired classic cars and could win tombola prizes at the event in Burnham on Saturday.

The town's Lighthouse Inn, in Highbridge Road, organised the event in aid of Dorset And Somerset Air Ambulance Charity.

Singers including Mia, Becky, Casey and Elswood made an appearance, and Somerset band VooDoo Seven played for the first time at the fundraiser.

Visitors could also try out activities including hook a duck, get their face painted and watch a children's boxing demonstration.

Fundraisers Dave Power and Anita Townsend at Burnhams family fun day.Picture: Mark AthertonFundraisers Dave Power and Anita Townsend at Burnhams family fun day.Picture: Mark Atherton

People could also play skittles, battle in a Nerf gun range and eat tasty barbecue food and drink at the event's bar.

The fun day was supported by Highbridge business Jays Logistics.

The King Alfred School, an Academys amateur boxing club at Burnhams family fun day.Picture: Mark AthertonThe King Alfred School, an Academys amateur boxing club at Burnhams family fun day.Picture: Mark Atherton

