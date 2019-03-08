PICTURES: Family fun day raises £1k for ambulance charity
PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 August 2019
(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved
People flocked to a jam-packed family fun day at the weekend, which raised around £1,000 for a Somerset air ambulance charity.
Crowds of visitors enjoyed live music, admired classic cars and could win tombola prizes at the event in Burnham on Saturday.
The town's Lighthouse Inn, in Highbridge Road, organised the event in aid of Dorset And Somerset Air Ambulance Charity.
Singers including Mia, Becky, Casey and Elswood made an appearance, and Somerset band VooDoo Seven played for the first time at the fundraiser.
Visitors could also try out activities including hook a duck, get their face painted and watch a children's boxing demonstration.
People could also play skittles, battle in a Nerf gun range and eat tasty barbecue food and drink at the event's bar.
The fun day was supported by Highbridge business Jays Logistics.