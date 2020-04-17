Fire crews tackle tire blaze at farmland
PUBLISHED: 10:47 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 17 April 2020
Burnham Fire Station
Burnham fire crews were called to an ‘out of control’ tire fire last night (Thursday).
Fire crews from the town and Bridgwater were called to ‘a very large bonfire made of lorry tyres and commercial waste’ at farmland in Bristol Road in Tarnock, near Axbridge, just before midnight.
A spokesman from Burnham Fire Station said: “Fire Control received calls reporting a large fire coming from farmland at the location late Thursday evening.
“A single fire engine from Burnham-on-Sea was quickly mobilised at the scene,
“Upon arrival, the crews quickly requested the attendance of a further fire engine and a water carrier from Burnham and Bridgwater, as the source of the fire was a very large bonfire, which was burning lorry tyres and commercial waste which had got out of control.
“Crews got to work and were able to safely extinguish the fire.”
