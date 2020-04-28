Grandmother bakes more than 100 cakes to support NHS frontline workers
PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 April 2020
Bristol Royal Infirmary
A Burnham grandmother has made more than 100 cakes for Bristol Royal Infirmary doctors and nurses.
Sue Clarke, aged 70, whipped up 96 lemon drizzle, chocolate and vanilla and raspberry cupcakes for staff at the infirmary as a thank you for their hard work in the fight against coronavirus.
Sue, along with her daughter Marie, have also been baking larger cakes for the BRI weekly since the beginning of April.
The pair would like to thank Westcroft Eggs and Rich’s Cider Farm for donating flour, eggs, icing and caster sugar, and Sue and Marie say they would ‘really struggle’ without their support.
Sue said: “We made 96 cupcakes this week as well as eight larger cakes the week before last.
“We’ve been baking for the BRI all month and we’ll be making cakes every week until lockdown ends, and may continue after that.
“We just wanted to do something, and the only way we know how is to perhaps put a bit of sweetness in their lives by making cakes.”
Sue and Marie are baking household favourites to use up cake boxes bought for mobile coffee house Doris The Vintage Caravan, owned by Sue’s daughter Donna and her best friend Jayne.
The pair say the company will not be able to use the boxes due to Government lockdown restrictions on non-essential businesses opening and have instead decided to give back to NHS frontline staff.
Sue added: “We normally bake on a Tuesday for around five hours, and my daughter Marie buys all the ingredients with our weekly shop and cleans up for me.
“She drops the cakes off to local business Rich’s Cider to the owner’s son, whose fiancée works at the BRI, who takes them to work.
“We want to say the biggest thank you to the NHS for all their hard work and commitment and thank you Rich’s Cider and Westcroft Eggs, we would really struggle without your support.”
Sue said BRI nurse Samantha Leach asked if she is a professional baker as the cakes ‘taste amazing’.
Samantha said: “It has been a challenging time for everyone but we do it for our team and patients.
“It’s the kind things, like what Sue has done, that keep us going and really puts a smile on everyone’s faces. The team really do appreciate the thought and time that’s gone into making the cakes, which taste amazing.”
