PICTURES: Annual half-marathon 'a great success'

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 October 2019

Start of the Burnham half marathon at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Start of the Burnham half marathon at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The last of the summer sun beat down on more than 230 runners as they took part in a town's annual half marathon on Sunday.

Start of the Burnham half marathon at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStart of the Burnham half marathon at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The starting gun sounded at Burnham's BASC Ground before runners headed along Love Lane and Queen's Drive, then along the A38 towards Brent Knoll and through East Brent, Lympsham, Wick Road and Red Road before returning to Burnham.

Matthew Lusby was first to finish with a time of 1:15:15, followed by Kyle Darragh in second with a time of 1:15:36.

Henry Gow came in third, completing the course in 1:16:35.

Race organiser, Stuart Anderson, praised volunteers who gave up time on a Sunday to make the event possible.

Start of the Burnham half marathon at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStart of the Burnham half marathon at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

He said: "A big thank you goes to the Burnham Lions for marshalling the event, and the great job done by the Huntspill and Highbridge Scouts for handing out the much-needed water around the course and organising the car parking.

"Thanks also to the Burnham-On-Sea Harriers who helped organise and run the event, which was a great success."

Weston woman cannot eat and suffers nightmares after savage assault in town centre

The attack took place in Richmond Street. Picture: Google

PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Worle nail bar staff protected from risk of slavery and trafficking

Three people were issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders. Picture: Getty

PHOTOS: First look inside Weston's newest secondary school

Views inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Neighbours 'devastated' after BBQ van allowed in car park

The BBQ Smokehouse will trade in the car park of The Nightjar. Picture: The BBQ Smokehouse

