‘Remarkable’ Margaret celebrates 111th birthday

Published: 3:00 PM April 23, 2021

Supercentenarian Margaret Reed celebrated her 111th birthday on Tuesday. - Credit: Priory Court Care and Nursing Home

Staff at Priory Court Care and Nursing Home threw a tea party for supercentenarian Margaret Reed to mark her 111th birthday this week.

Margaret is the seventh oldest person in Britain and the oldest Irish individual living in the UK.

Home manager at the Burnham care home, Vimal Samuel, said: “111 years old is a truly extraordinary milestone to reach and we wish Margaret a very happy birthday from all of us at Priory Court.

Priory Court home manager, Vimal Samuel. - Credit: Priory Court Care and Nursing Home

“Margaret has lived at Priory for six years and is very much part of the family here. She is a remarkable lady, very independent and an inspiration to us all.”

Margaret was one of the oldest people to receive her first Covid-19 vaccination in December.

You may also want to watch:

When asked her secret for living to 111 years of age, Margaret said: “No drinking alcohol, plenty of fresh air, keeping busy and my religious beliefs.”

Supercentenarian Margaret Reed celebrated her 111th birthday with staff and residents at Priory Court this week. - Credit: Priory Court Care and Nursing Home

Staff at the care home, in Oxford Street, threw a tea party to mark Margaret’s remarkable milestone birthday, which residents also attended.

Owners of the care home said Margaret 'enjoyed a beautiful birthday cake from her family' and enjoyed looking at her card from the Queen congratulating Margaret on her birthday.

Born on April 20 1910 in Ireland, Margaret was one of nine children. During World War II, she was part of the royal air force at Farnborough where she served in a secret establishment.

After she married, she moved to Cornwall and had one child named David. She and her husband had a farm and she used to grow primroses to box up and send to London on the train for the Flower Markets.

Margaret has lived at Priory Court since 2015.

Supercentenarian Margaret Reed celebrated her 111th birthday on Tuesday. - Credit: Priory Court Care and Nursing Home

Country Court, which runs Priory Court, operates more than 30 nursing and care homes across the country and remains a family-run business.