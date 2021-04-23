News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

‘Remarkable’ Margaret celebrates 111th birthday

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 3:00 PM April 23, 2021   
Supercentenarian Margaret Reed celebrated her 111th birthday on Tuesday.

Supercentenarian Margaret Reed celebrated her 111th birthday on Tuesday. - Credit: Priory Court Care and Nursing Home

Staff at Priory Court Care and Nursing Home threw a tea party for supercentenarian Margaret Reed to mark her 111th birthday this week.  

Margaret is the seventh oldest person in Britain and the oldest Irish individual living in the UK. 

Home manager at the Burnham care home, Vimal Samuel, said: “111 years old is a truly extraordinary milestone to reach and we wish Margaret a very happy birthday from all of us at Priory Court.  

Priory Court home manager, Vimal Samuel.

Priory Court home manager, Vimal Samuel. - Credit: Priory Court Care and Nursing Home

“Margaret has lived at Priory for six years and is very much part of the family here. She is a remarkable lady, very independent and an inspiration to us all.” 

Margaret was one of the oldest people to receive her first Covid-19 vaccination in December. 

You may also want to watch:

When asked her secret for living to 111 years of age, Margaret said: “No drinking alcohol, plenty of fresh air, keeping busy and my religious beliefs.” 

Supercentenarian Margaret Reed celebrated her 111th birthday with staff and residents at Priory Court this week.

Supercentenarian Margaret Reed celebrated her 111th birthday with staff and residents at Priory Court this week. - Credit: Priory Court Care and Nursing Home

Staff at the care home, in Oxford Street, threw a tea party to mark Margaret’s remarkable milestone birthday, which residents also attended.

Most Read

  1. 1 Work to flush out silt from Weston's Marine Lake has begun
  2. 2 GALLERY: Photographers capture springtime snapshots in Weston-super-Mare
  3. 3 Armed police at Birnbeck Pier after reports of men with a gun
  1. 4 Petrol filling station and food store opens on outskirts of Weston
  2. 5 April 12: Air ambulance charity has busiest week on record
  3. 6 Calls for rainbow crossing in Weston before town hosts UK Pride
  4. 7 Creation of 'flimsy' roles at £7,000 is 'indefensible', says North Somerset councillor
  5. 8 More than 50,000 vaccinations administered in Worle after 'phenomenal' response to rollout
  6. 9 Changes to North Somerset Council’s executive team announced 
  7. 10 Weston businesses asked to have their say on renewal of Business Improvement District

Owners of the care home said Margaret 'enjoyed a beautiful birthday cake from her family' and enjoyed looking at her card from the Queen congratulating Margaret on her birthday. 

Born on April 20 1910 in Ireland, Margaret was one of nine children. During World War II, she was part of the royal air force at Farnborough where she served in a secret establishment.

After she married, she moved to Cornwall and had one child named David. She and her husband had a farm and she used to grow primroses to box up and send to London on the train for the Flower Markets.

Margaret has lived at Priory Court since 2015. 

Supercentenarian Margaret Reed celebrated her 111th birthday on Tuesday.

Supercentenarian Margaret Reed celebrated her 111th birthday on Tuesday. - Credit: Priory Court Care and Nursing Home

Country Court, which runs Priory Court, operates more than 30 nursing and care homes across the country and remains a family-run business.

South West
Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Couple shares 'special' engagement night on April 12

Lockdown Easing

Engaged couple thank new friends for 'special' night at Weston restaurant

Carrington Walker

person
Queensway

Police appeal for dash cam footage after serious collision near Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
POLICE IMAGE

Teenager charged with murder in Weston

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Times Past Cheese Dairy return to eat:Weston this weekend. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Popular food festival returns to Weston this weekend

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus