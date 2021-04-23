‘Remarkable’ Margaret celebrates 111th birthday
- Credit: Priory Court Care and Nursing Home
Staff at Priory Court Care and Nursing Home threw a tea party for supercentenarian Margaret Reed to mark her 111th birthday this week.
Margaret is the seventh oldest person in Britain and the oldest Irish individual living in the UK.
Home manager at the Burnham care home, Vimal Samuel, said: “111 years old is a truly extraordinary milestone to reach and we wish Margaret a very happy birthday from all of us at Priory Court.
“Margaret has lived at Priory for six years and is very much part of the family here. She is a remarkable lady, very independent and an inspiration to us all.”
Margaret was one of the oldest people to receive her first Covid-19 vaccination in December.
You may also want to watch:
When asked her secret for living to 111 years of age, Margaret said: “No drinking alcohol, plenty of fresh air, keeping busy and my religious beliefs.”
Staff at the care home, in Oxford Street, threw a tea party to mark Margaret’s remarkable milestone birthday, which residents also attended.
Most Read
- 1 Work to flush out silt from Weston's Marine Lake has begun
- 2 GALLERY: Photographers capture springtime snapshots in Weston-super-Mare
- 3 Armed police at Birnbeck Pier after reports of men with a gun
- 4 Petrol filling station and food store opens on outskirts of Weston
- 5 April 12: Air ambulance charity has busiest week on record
- 6 Calls for rainbow crossing in Weston before town hosts UK Pride
- 7 Creation of 'flimsy' roles at £7,000 is 'indefensible', says North Somerset councillor
- 8 More than 50,000 vaccinations administered in Worle after 'phenomenal' response to rollout
- 9 Changes to North Somerset Council’s executive team announced
- 10 Weston businesses asked to have their say on renewal of Business Improvement District
Owners of the care home said Margaret 'enjoyed a beautiful birthday cake from her family' and enjoyed looking at her card from the Queen congratulating Margaret on her birthday.
Born on April 20 1910 in Ireland, Margaret was one of nine children. During World War II, she was part of the royal air force at Farnborough where she served in a secret establishment.
After she married, she moved to Cornwall and had one child named David. She and her husband had a farm and she used to grow primroses to box up and send to London on the train for the Flower Markets.
Margaret has lived at Priory Court since 2015.
Country Court, which runs Priory Court, operates more than 30 nursing and care homes across the country and remains a family-run business.