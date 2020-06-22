Advanced search

Town pedestrianises high street to attract people and visitors to shop in centre

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 June 2020

Burnham High Street is temporarily closed to vehicles.Picture: Google Street View

A town has pedestrianised its high street in a bid to attract people to shop locally to help its economy recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Burnham High Street will be temporarily closed to vehicles during trading hours and a one-way system is in force in streets surrounding the area to promote shoppers’ and staff safety.

The initiative – which has been set up by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Somerset County and Sedgemoor District Council and the town’s chamber of trade – came into effect on June 18, and the closure applies from 9am-5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

The one-way system will apply 24/7, and covers Regent Street, College Street, Cross Street, Adam Street and Abingdon Street.

Vehicles parked overnight in these streets must face the direction of the arrows shown in the map attached to this article, and must be moved on by 9am the following day.

Under the new arrangements, emergency vehicles and delivery lorries will still have access into the High Street which will be guided by street marshals with access to closed areas.

Signs and pavement markings are being applied by Sedgemoor District Council.

Safety measures will be in place before businesses can reopen and notices will be displayed in shop windows to show employees, customers and other visitors they have followed Government guidance and are Covid-secure.

Free-standing hand sanitiser units will be placed at intervals along the High Street for public use between 9am-5.30pm.

A spokesman from Burnham council said: “The town council along with Somerset County Council, the highways authority and Burnham Chamber of Trade are committed to providing as safe a shopping environment as possible. By helping our residents and visitors feel safe when visiting the town centre, we will help them feel confident they can support the high street by shopping locally.”

The county council will monitor the road closures which can be adapted, changed or removed at short notice and the town council is also working with highways to establish if disabled drivers can have access to the High Street at designated times.

For more information, visit www.burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk





















