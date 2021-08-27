Burnham-on-Sea Pride set for 2022 

Published: 12:00 PM August 27, 2021

Burnham-on-Sea Pride will be held on July 16 2022. - Credit: Image by lillen from Pixabay

A Burnham resident is set to launch the town's first Pride event next year.

Founder and managing director of Burnham-on-Sea Pride, Steven Mellor, said it has been his vision for ‘many years’ to bring Pride to the town and sees this as a way of giving back to the community.

Founder and managing director of Burnham-on-Sea Pride, Steven Mellor. - Credit: Steven Mellor

Steven, who also runs The LGBTQ+ Domestic Abuse Awareness Group, has recently created a committee to help bring the event to life next summer.

He said: “It’s been a five-year plan and I've wanted to do this for so many years. So, in Pride month in June, I thought, let’s just do it now. I couldn’t wait to get going, I even designed the Burnham Pride logo at three o’clock in the morning."

Burnham Pride, which brings a celebration of diversity and equality to the town, will be held on July 16 2022. The event is set to take place annually in Burnham at The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre, in Princess Street.

Princess Theatre, Burnham on Sea. - Credit: Archant

As part of fundraising efforts for the event, the Burnham Pride committee has organised Burnham-on-Sea's Got Talent at The Old Pier Tavern, in Pier Street, on September 18 from noon.

The winner of the talent show will get two free, 15-minute slots on Burnham Pride day next July, as well as being invited to perform at every fundraising event hosted by the town’s Pride group.

It costs £2 to enter the show and all entry tickets will go exclusively towards fundraising for Burnham Pride.

Steven added that Burnham Pride is looking for acts who would like to get involved in next year’s event.

He added: “We are looking for acts who want to take part next year who are happy to do it for free, while we build our funds up to support Burnham Pride next July.

“I want to host the town's Pride at the Princess Theatre every year to get Burnham on the map. As the years build-up, we’ll aim to have bigger acts, so we’re fundraising now and then we’ll go from there.”

To get involved with Burnham Pride, email burnhampride@gmail.com or search for Burnham-on-Sea Pride on Facebook for more information.

Steven also runs The LGBTQ+ Domestic Abuse Awareness Group. - Credit: Steven Mellor



