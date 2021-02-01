Theatre produces creative online art workshops

Published: 4:00 PM February 1, 2021

The online series is bespoke to the area and workshops culminate in the production of a shadow box theatre, puppets and scenery. - Credit: The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre

A Burnham theatre has released a series of online art workshops in response to the latest national lockdown which has closed schools to the majority of pupils.

The creative team at the Princess Theatre and Arts Centre has reacted to the majority of families now homeschooling children with its online teaching resources delivered by artist, costume and theatre designer, Catherine Hawkridge.

Catherine has worked for ITV, Aardman Animation and the Royal Opera House on a vast number of productions.

The current three online children’s art workshops, aimed at year five and six children and hosted on the Princess Theatre's YouTube channel, has attracted nearly 1,000 views.

The Princess Theatre says the recent schools' closure to many students means there is a need for online teaching and resources to engage children ‘now more than ever’. - Credit: The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre

The series is bespoke to the area and classes include an introduction to work families will use over the online sessions and culminates in the production of a shadow box theatre, puppets and scenery.

Leading the Princess Theatre artistic team, Beccy Armory, said: “It was important to us to be a part of helping our local families and teachers in the efforts of keeping children engaged with learning during this current lockdown.

"So, we decided to use our links with incredible practitioners and create online classes that meant something to our community.

“We are now working hard on an online spoken word and poetry workshop with CBBC regular, Chris Redmond, and there are more plans ahead at the Princess education wise.”

The Princess Theatre says the recent schools' closure to many students means there is a need for online teaching and resources to engage children ‘now more than ever’.

Chairman of the Burnham and Highbridge Town Council Princess management committee, councillor Louise Parkin, said: “We are committed to assisting schools locally with a cultural and creative education programme at the Princess, now and in the future, and the reaction from teachers and school children is great when we receive pictures of finished artistic work.”

Workshops are available to access by logging-on to the Princess Theatre website at www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk or via the YouTube channel www.youtube.com/channel/UC5iW1SSWlioT5nZls2B0gJA

The Princess would also like to see pictures of artwork, which can be sent to info@theprincesstheatre.co.uk

Teachers can get in touch about upcoming resources and education programmes by emailing education@theprincesstheatre.co.uk