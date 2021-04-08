Theatre and arts centre set to announce reopening plans

Published: 12:00 PM April 8, 2021

A town theatre will reveal its reopening plans next week after securing vital Government funding.

The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre, in Burnham, is one of more than 2,500 organisations to benefit from the latest round of grants from Arts Council England’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The £1.57billion fund aims to support cultural organisations in England financially, such as theatres, museums, and music venues, as they prepare to reopen.

In the second round of allocations, the Princess Theatre, in Princess Street, has received £27,356 in a huge funding boost to its facilities.

A Princess Theatre spokesman said: “We are delighted to announce we will continue to be Here For Culture, as we are one of more than 2,700 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund.

“This second round of awards will enable the venue to look ahead to the spring and summer and plan for reopening and recovery. After over a year of closures and cancellations to contain the virus and save lives, this funding will be a much-needed helping hand for transitioning back to normal in the months ahead.

“We can also announce that we will be releasing our plans for re-opening The Princess on Wednesday. So keep an eye out for those details, as we can’t wait to welcome you all safely back.”

Wells MP James Heappey is looking forward to the arts and culture ‘bounce back’ as the latest Government funding has been announced.

Mr Heappey added: “It has been so hard for all the different organisations in the culture and arts industry throughout this pandemic with events unable to go ahead and venues unable to open at full capacity – or at all.

“I am pleased to see the Government recognise the diversity of the arts offering here in the Wells Constituency and with this significant financial help, I look forward to seeing how well they bounce back.

“I am sure there is going to be a lot of built-up demand for people to go back to the cinema, festivals, theatres and museums and I look forward to seeing all these back up and running in my constituency.”