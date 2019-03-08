Advanced search

Pub donates £1.2k to air ambulance air charity

PUBLISHED: 11:00 30 August 2019

Burnhams Lighthouse Inn donated more than £1,000 to an air ambulance charity.Picture: Mike Lang

Mike Lang

A family fun day in aid of Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance Charity raised more than £1,220.

The event's organisers presented a cheque to air ambulance fundraisers for the amount on Tuesday.

People could try-out fairground stalls, listen to live music and admire vintage cars at The Lighthouse Inn's get-together, in Burnham, on August 17.

Event organiser, Rob Coombes, is grateful to everyone who went along to it.

He said: "I want to thank everyone for their support and continued help to keep the gathering running during the day."

The charity has been established for 19 years and costs around £4million a year to run.

An air ambulance charity spokesman said: 'Thank you to The Lighthouse Inn for this cheque.

"Each rescue flight made by the air ambulance costs around £3,000 and we fly for approximately 19 hours a day in double shifts across the county, so these donated funds are essential."

