Pub donates £1.2k to air ambulance air charity
PUBLISHED: 11:00 30 August 2019
Mike Lang
A family fun day in aid of Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance Charity raised more than £1,220.
The event's organisers presented a cheque to air ambulance fundraisers for the amount on Tuesday.
People could try-out fairground stalls, listen to live music and admire vintage cars at The Lighthouse Inn's get-together, in Burnham, on August 17.
Event organiser, Rob Coombes, is grateful to everyone who went along to it.
He said: "I want to thank everyone for their support and continued help to keep the gathering running during the day."
The charity has been established for 19 years and costs around £4million a year to run.
An air ambulance charity spokesman said: 'Thank you to The Lighthouse Inn for this cheque.
"Each rescue flight made by the air ambulance costs around £3,000 and we fly for approximately 19 hours a day in double shifts across the county, so these donated funds are essential."