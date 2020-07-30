Advanced search

RNLI helps rescue woman stuck waist-deep in mud

PUBLISHED: 10:07 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 30 July 2020

Burnham RNLI helped to rescue a woman found waist-deep in mud. Picture: Mike Lang

MIKE LANG

A woman who was found waist-deep in water after becoming stuck in mud at a Somerset beach has been rescued by the Coastguard and RNLI.

Volunteer crews were scrambled by Milford Haven Coastguard to Brean down slipway yesterday (Wednesday) at around 11.40am to attend the incident.

Coastguard rescue teams and Burnham BARB Search and Rescue hovercraft attended the scene.

The Coastguard helped the woman from the mud and crews were stood down at 12.40pm.

Helmsman of D Class lifeboat Burnham Reach, Nathan Meager, said: “On arrival, the obviously tired casualty had been seated up to her neck in water.

“I detailed two crew to assist if required, but Coastguard team members managed to lift her from the mud and assisted her out of the water and back to the beach.”

Volunteer Lifeboats press officer, Mike Lang, said it is an ‘excellent example’ of a multi-agency rescue.

He said: “I urge visitors to the seaside to take notice of signs warning of soft sand and mud, plus any other local dangers.

“If you see anyone in danger at the seaside, dial 999 and speak to the Coastguard.”

