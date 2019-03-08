Pub shut down until further notice after six-hour blaze

Burnham's Rosewood pub caught fire on Saturday. Picture: Les Barber Les Barber

Firefighters from across the region tackled a blaze which engulfed a pub over the weekend.

Six fire crews worked tirelessly to extinguish a kitchen fire which caused 'severe damage' to Burnham's Rosewood pub, in Love Lane, on Saturday.

The owners of the pub, Greene King, have praised the emergency service for its 'swift and professional response', after its firefighters tackled the fire for more than six hours.

Smoke was seen rising from the building in its plumes by fire crews at 2.26pm, and police were subsequently called to close the road.

No-one was injured, and the Rosewood's owners hope to have the pub back open 'as soon as possible'.

A spokeman from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire crews confirmed the blaze had spread to the roof at 2.31pm, and we increased the attendance at the scene to six fire crews, which attended from Street and Taunton, together with an incident command unit from Wiveliscombe.

"At 3.15pm, the attendance at the scene was once again increased by a further two fire crews sent from Nether Stowey and Somerton.

"Crews were making steady progress and attempted to limit fire spread and protect the pub's adjacent buildings at 4.40pm.

"At 9.08pm, the fire was extinguished and the cause deemed to be accidental.

"The pub sustained severe damage by fire, heat and smoke."

A spokesman for Greene King said: "People were evacuated from the pub on Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out in the kitchen area of the pub.

"Emergency services were called and there was an orderly evacuation and fortunately, no-one was injured."

"Our surveyors are currently assessing the property and we hope to re-open the pub as soon as possible."

"We'd like to thank the emergency services for their swift and professional response and our customers for their understanding."

Father's Day bookings were subsequently relocated to either Weston's The Super Mare or Bleadon's Catherine's Inn Hungry Horse.