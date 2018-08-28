Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sisters to represent Team GB in World Waterski Racing Championships

PUBLISHED: 19:00 31 January 2019

Hannah and Lauren Bird are competing in World Waterski Racing Championships.

Hannah and Lauren Bird are competing in World Waterski Racing Championships.

Speedbird Waterski Racing

Two sisters from Burnham have been selected to compete in the World Waterski Racing Championships in France.

Hannah and Lauren Bird are to compete in the World Waterski Racing Championships. Picture: Speedbird Waterski RacingHannah and Lauren Bird are to compete in the World Waterski Racing Championships. Picture: Speedbird Waterski Racing

Hannah and Lauren Bird, aged 19 and 17 respectively, will be competing on behalf of Wales and Austria as part of the championships in the city of Vichy in September.

Hannah will be skiing with Team Stand and Deliver and Lauren will be waterskiing with Team Bumble Bee.

The sisters released a joint statement and said: “We are both very excited to be the first ever sisters in Britain to be selected for the championships.

“Just this in itself makes us very proud to be going together and representing Team GB.”

A spokesman from Speedbird Waterski Racing said: “There is a lot of training to be done between now and then, with Hannah having to get through physio first from her foot injury she sustained in August.

“We are sure if anyone can come back stronger, she can.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

#includeImage($article, 225)

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: President role for Rose at Somerset

Somerset captain Brian Rose holds the Benson & Hedges Cup aloft for supporters to see at Lord's after their nine-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire in the1982 final (pic PA)

Superbikes: Weston teen Fieldhouse relishing new season

Weston's Jodie Fieldhouse in racing action (pic David Watson)

‘Heavy snow’ expected to fall today

Could we see another dusting of snow, as pictured here in 2013? Picture: Laura Cutmore

Weston get revenge win over high-flying Ivybridge to open up gap over fellow strugglers

Weston RFC vs Ivybridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A370 in Weston closed after accident

Part of the A370 heading into Weston-super-Mare is closed. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists