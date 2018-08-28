Sisters to represent Team GB in World Waterski Racing Championships

Two sisters from Burnham have been selected to compete in the World Waterski Racing Championships in France.

Hannah and Lauren Bird, aged 19 and 17 respectively, will be competing on behalf of Wales and Austria as part of the championships in the city of Vichy in September.

Hannah will be skiing with Team Stand and Deliver and Lauren will be waterskiing with Team Bumble Bee.

The sisters released a joint statement and said: “We are both very excited to be the first ever sisters in Britain to be selected for the championships.

“Just this in itself makes us very proud to be going together and representing Team GB.”

A spokesman from Speedbird Waterski Racing said: “There is a lot of training to be done between now and then, with Hannah having to get through physio first from her foot injury she sustained in August.

“We are sure if anyone can come back stronger, she can.”