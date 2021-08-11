News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Pier reopens to the public after fire

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:49 AM August 11, 2021   
Fire crews have tackled a fire at the back of Burnham-on-Sea pier this afternoon (Thursday). 

Fire crews have tackled a fire at the back of Burnham-on-Sea pier this afternoon (Thursday). - Credit: Mark Crandon

An historic pier reopened at the weekend after a fire caused 'severe' damage to the building.

Eight fire crews from Burnham and surrounding stations fought the blaze at the back of Burnham Pier on August 5 after the fire was reported at 12.30pm.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said on Friday that its investigation into the blaze had found the cause 'was undetermined, but not suspicious'.

Burnham-on-Sea Pier at 4.45pm yesterday (Thursday).

Burnham-on-Sea Pier at 4.45pm yesterday (Thursday) when fire crews were still on the scene investigating and checking for hotspots. - Credit: Dawson Panter-Wray

The pier reopened to the public on Sunday, with a section of the amusement arcade cordoned off due to fire damage in the roof.

