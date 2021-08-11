Pier reopens to the public after fire

Published: 10:49 AM August 11, 2021

Fire crews have tackled a fire at the back of Burnham-on-Sea pier this afternoon (Thursday). - Credit: Mark Crandon

An historic pier reopened at the weekend after a fire caused 'severe' damage to the building.

Eight fire crews from Burnham and surrounding stations fought the blaze at the back of Burnham Pier on August 5 after the fire was reported at 12.30pm.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said on Friday that its investigation into the blaze had found the cause 'was undetermined, but not suspicious'.

Burnham-on-Sea Pier at 4.45pm yesterday (Thursday) when fire crews were still on the scene investigating and checking for hotspots. - Credit: Dawson Panter-Wray

The fire was extinguished at around 4.40pm and crews confirmed severe damage by fire, smoke and water to one of the UK's oldest illuminated seaside piers, which first opened just before World War One.

The pier reopened to the public on Sunday, with a section of the amusement arcade cordoned off due to fire damage in the roof.

A fire service spokesman said: "The incident was scaled down and the fire took place at the back of the amusement arcade. There was 50 per cent fire damage to the building."

