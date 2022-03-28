Burnham man taken to hospital after halogen lamp catches fire

A man in his X was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a shop below his home. - Credit: Archant

A man was taken to hospital after fire crews were called to a property fire in Burnham.

Cheddar Fire Service was called after smoke was reported issuing from a store in Abingdon Street which had a flat above.

A statement from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue confirmed: "Crews found a fire on the ground floor at the rear of the property and got to work with two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to put the fire out.

"Ambulance (sic) were requested for one male who had inhaled smoke at the scene. Crews administered oxygen therapy until their arrival."

The fire, which was extinguished, was firefighters said was accidental, caused by a halogen lamp.

Safety checks were then completed throughout the property.

No update has been given on the man's condition.