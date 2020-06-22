Daughter to take on virtual cycle for Weston hospice

A daughter has pledged to take on a virtual cycle in memory of her mum who was cared for by ‘fantastic’ nurses at Weston Hospicecare.

Samantha Evans, from Burnham, is taking part in The Big Virtual Cycle to raise money for the charity which supported her mum Susan Bodman in 2019.

Susan was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in April 2019 and died just five weeks later at Jackson-Barstow House in Uphill.

Samantha is riding 75 miles in 30 days to to thank staff for the support they gave her family during such a difficult time.

She said: “Mum never wanted to be told the full extent of her condition or ‘how long she had left’ which was hard for my brother and I but the team at the hospice were fantastic and offered support to us both.

“I cannot even begin to explain the relief it was to hear the words ‘there is a bed at Weston Hospicecare available today’ and to know that mum could be cared for by truly heroic people who fully understand every emotion the patient and family are going through.

“Although her stay was short, I could relax knowing that she was in peaceful surroundings with a dedicated team looking after her palliative care.

“I can’t stress how important it is. Without the hospice, my mother would have died in hospital which was not her wish.

“There was no way that either my brother or myself was capable of providing the support possible for her to come home.”

The Big Virtual Challenge enables hospice supporters to cycle their chosen distance over 30 days to support the charity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospice is offering a low-cost and flexible option which opens up the challenge to people of all abilities. It costs £5 per person or £10 per family and there are distances to suit all.

Weston Hospicecare says its supporters have been ‘brilliant’ engaging in virtual events to help the charity during the pandemic.

The hospice has also launched its A Minute A Month campaign to encourage people to donate £7.64 a month to pay for a minute of vital care.

Sam’s story illustrates how vital the care given by every nurse, doctor and medical professional is at the hospice.

To register for the fundraiser, log on to bit.ly/CycleForWestonHospicecare.