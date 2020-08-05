Advanced search

Burrington Primary School celebrate award

PUBLISHED: 17:02 05 August 2020

Burrington Primary School celebrate being awarded the gold level Space Education Quality Mark.

Burrington Primary School celebrate being awarded the gold level Space Education Quality Mark.

Archant

Burrington Primary School is celebrating after recently being awarded the gold level Space Education Quality Mark.

The award is handed out to a small number of schools each year, and was created by the UK Space Education and Resource Office (ESERO); funded by the European Space Agency, the UK Space Agency, and supported by the Science and Technology Facilities Council.

Class teacher, Mrs LJ Annadale, said “All of the teaching staff here have worked extremely hard and enthusiastically to ensure we have used Space sciences to enrich our whole curriculum from building rockets in engineering clubs, to learning how satellites help us better understand our world, to astronaut training in PE.”

Headteacher Sarah Joskey, added: “I am especially delighted, not only because it has so wonderfully enriched the learning opportunities for our children, but that it has involved the school and local community working together, which is so central to our ethos.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Two men charged with public order offence in Weston town centre

The incident occured in the Italian Gardens. Picture: Mark Atherton

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Police disperse large number of vehicles from popular tourist hotspot

Cheddar Gorge.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

On the brink of the Premier League: The rise of former Weston forward Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins arrived at Brentford from Exeter City for £1.8 million in the summer of 2017. Picture: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

Most Read

Two men charged with public order offence in Weston town centre

The incident occured in the Italian Gardens. Picture: Mark Atherton

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Police disperse large number of vehicles from popular tourist hotspot

Cheddar Gorge.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

On the brink of the Premier League: The rise of former Weston forward Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins arrived at Brentford from Exeter City for £1.8 million in the summer of 2017. Picture: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Plans to cut car usage by 50,000 per year to bring down emissions

Mother cycling with young daughter injured after collision with vehicle

Third man charged in connection with Weston town centre murder

Weston charity reopens to help homeless during pandemic

John Penrose officially reopening Somewhere To Go.

Number of coronavirus deaths in hospitals and care homes in North Somerset revealed

Figures show how many people have died of coronavirus on hospitals and care homes in North Somerset