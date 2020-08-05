Burrington Primary School celebrate award
PUBLISHED: 17:02 05 August 2020
Archant
Burrington Primary School is celebrating after recently being awarded the gold level Space Education Quality Mark.
The award is handed out to a small number of schools each year, and was created by the UK Space Education and Resource Office (ESERO); funded by the European Space Agency, the UK Space Agency, and supported by the Science and Technology Facilities Council.
Class teacher, Mrs LJ Annadale, said “All of the teaching staff here have worked extremely hard and enthusiastically to ensure we have used Space sciences to enrich our whole curriculum from building rockets in engineering clubs, to learning how satellites help us better understand our world, to astronaut training in PE.”
Headteacher Sarah Joskey, added: “I am especially delighted, not only because it has so wonderfully enriched the learning opportunities for our children, but that it has involved the school and local community working together, which is so central to our ethos.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.