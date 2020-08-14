Burst water main closes A38 road

A burst water main has closed a road in both directions on the A38. Picture: North Somerset Travel and Roads North Somerset Travel and Roads

Drivers have been advised to find alternative routes after a main road has shut in both directions due to a burst water main.

The A38 in Winscombe remains closed between the junction of Oakridge Lane to Bridgwater Road, and will be shut for ‘some time’ while Bristol Water assesses the damage.

The company will excavate the road to conduct its repairs.

North Somerset Council was called to a report of significant damage to the carriageway on the A38 early this morning (Friday).

Bristol Water is looking into opening the road under two-way traffic lights, which the council says will only take place if the damage has not reached both lanes of the highway. The diversion route is shown on the picture attached to this story.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the burst water main.

North Somerset Council has published a diversion route for vehicles. Picture: North Somerset Council North Somerset Council has published a diversion route for vehicles. Picture: North Somerset Council