No trains to run between Weston and Bristol this weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:09 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 22 March 2019

Weston Railway Station.

Rail passengers will face disruption this weekend as ‘important’ maintenance will force the line between Bristol and Weston to close.

No trains will run along the line tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, as well as March 30-31.

On both weekends a bus replacement service will be in operation between Weston and Bristol Temple Meads.

Network Rail’s project may cause a few headaches for runners who planned to catch the train to take part in the Weston Half Marathon on Sunday.

GWR performance director Barry Milsom said: “This is an important piece of work which will help improve the reliability of the railway infrastructure, and I would like to thank passengers for their patience over these weekends.

“We recognise this will mean some journey times will increase while this work is taking place, but we will be diverting services to help keep customers moving.”

Work is also being carried out at Yatton Railway Station.

Forty parking spaces have been roped off until April 24 for ‘essential track renewal work’.

