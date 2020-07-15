Buses diverted to support social-distancing in Weston Town Centre

One of First West of England's buses outside Weston Grand Pier. Archant

Bus services have been diverted to support social distancing for shoppers returning to the High Street in Weston town centre.

The First Bus coaster service which runs between Weston and Burnham. Picture: Jon Rowley The First Bus coaster service which runs between Weston and Burnham. Picture: Jon Rowley

Diversions are in place for all First West of England routes serving the town centre, with new stops on some services.

Journeys on the Coaster open-top bus services 1 and 20 will start and end at the Grand Pier for people travelling between Weston and Sand Bay or Burnham.

This follows changes to the High Street which mean buses can no longer stop in Weston’s Regent Street.

For those travelling from Sand Bay to Weston, there will be some changes to the route on service 1.

The Coaster open top bus. Picture: Jon Rowley The Coaster open top bus. Picture: Jon Rowley

After Tesco, the service will divert via Walliscote Road and Oxford Street and go around Marine Parade before terminating at Weston Grand Pier.

On the Coaster service 20, all buses from Weston to Burnham will divert via Knightstone Road and Alfred Street, due to changes in the road layout.

People travelling between Weston and Worle will also see some changes to bus routes in Weston town centre.

There will be a small diversion on service 3, Worle to Searle Crescent, with buses operating via Walliscote Road, before resuming normal service at the Town Hall roundabout.

For buses travelling towards Worle, the route will remain unchanged.

Buses travelling to Worle on services 5, Worle to Hutton, and 7, Worle to Oldmixon, will divert from the town hall roundabout to operate via Oxford Street around Marine Parade, before resuming normal service at the Winter Gardens.

On service 5, there will also be a diversion for people travelling towards Hutton, with the route operating via Oxford street, Walliscote Road and the Floral Clock.

The service 7 route remains the same for all buses travelling towards Oldmixon.

First’s head of operations, Chris Hanson, said: “These changes to Weston High Street will allow for social distancing around shops and town centre attractions.

“Our vehicles are subject to an enhanced cleaning regime and social distancing measures are in place across our fleet. We ask all customers adhere to these rules and wear a face covering.”

For more information, visit www.firstgroup.com/coronaviruswoe