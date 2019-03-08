Advanced search

Weston business named finalist in regional awards

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 August 2019

AAA Training’s CEO, David Grant.Picture: AAA Training

A training company, based in Weston, has been named as a finalist in two categories of the South West Business Leader Awards.

AAA Training has revealed its in the running for the award's Innovation and Start-up categories, and winners will be announced at a ceremony in Bristol next month.

AAA's chief executive, David Grant, said: "We're delighted with the news and are very proud to receive recognition, which is testament to everyone's hard work and dedication in the team.

"The award organisers, Business Leader Ltd, received more than 200 entries this year, so we're bowled over to have reached the final five in these categories.

"We look forward to attending the awards ceremony at Ashton Gate on September 26."

AAA Training was established in 1999 and specialises in apprenticeship management.

The company's workforce has grown from five to 42 staff in the past 12 months.

