Funeral directors set up new Weston branch

Published: 8:00 AM August 2, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM August 2, 2021

A J Lock has opened a third branch in Locking Road. - Credit: A J Lock

AJ Lock Caring Funerals has set up a third branch in Weston to offer an affordable service to families.

Tony Lock opened his first funeral home in Worle almost three years ago, followed by a second branch in Burnham.

He has now opened a third branch in Locking Road, to give families a cheaper option when giving their loved ones a final send-off.

He said: “I used to work for a corporate company and they were charging £8,000 for a funeral. We wanted to show people that it doesn’t need to be expensive.

"We provide a high quality service for a really good price. All our reviews have been very good.”

The team at AJ Lock comprises Tony, his wife Annette, Sonia Lock and Glen and Gavin Hayer.

AJ Lock offers a range of services, at affordable prices, and prides itself on making the process as ‘stress-free’ as possible for families.



