Funeral directors set up new Weston branch
- Credit: A J Lock
AJ Lock Caring Funerals has set up a third branch in Weston to offer an affordable service to families.
Tony Lock opened his first funeral home in Worle almost three years ago, followed by a second branch in Burnham.
He has now opened a third branch in Locking Road, to give families a cheaper option when giving their loved ones a final send-off.
He said: “I used to work for a corporate company and they were charging £8,000 for a funeral. We wanted to show people that it doesn’t need to be expensive.
"We provide a high quality service for a really good price. All our reviews have been very good.”
The team at AJ Lock comprises Tony, his wife Annette, Sonia Lock and Glen and Gavin Hayer.
AJ Lock offers a range of services, at affordable prices, and prides itself on making the process as ‘stress-free’ as possible for families.
Most Read
- 1 10 beauty spots in North Somerset
- 2 Forest preschool and holiday club set to open on outskirts of Weston
- 3 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset
- 4 Have your say on plans for new GP surgery on Weston Rugby Club site
- 5 Weston hotel destroyed by fire to be redeveloped this year
- 6 Michael Eavis, Weston Mayor and former football players at pier fundraiser
- 7 Wind and water sports in Weston
- 8 Have you seen wanted man Frazer Englefield?
- 9 Weston's youngest funeral director achieves qualifications
- 10 PICTURES: New supermarket opens at shopping district