Winscombe gardening business gets Alan Titchmarsh's blessing

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM April 21, 2021    Updated: 2:12 PM April 21, 2021
Alan Titchmarsh praises Winscombe gardener

Matt Davis has launched a gardening business called YourGarden. - Credit: Good News Post

A Winscombe gardener has launched a garden transformation business with the blessing of his idol, Alan Titchmarsh.

Matt Davis was previously shortlisted in the Harrogate Flower Show but has now turned his attention to running YourGarden for clients in and around North Somerset.

Mr Davis has welcomed the praise from TV gardener, Alan Titchmarsh and paid homage to the village of Winscombe.

Alan Titchmarsh and the Ground Force Team.

Alan Titchmarsh, pictured with his previous Ground Force team, has praised Winscombe's Matt Davis and his contribution towards improving mental wellbeing. - Credit: Archant

He said: "Alan Titchmarsh has been a real inspiration to me and I was delighted to be shortlisted in the prestigious Harrogate flower show.

“We are fortunate to live in one of the greenest places in Britain, in the heart of North Somerset, it’s a stunning place to live and work."

Mr Titchmarsh recognised Matt's efforts in raising awareness of the positive effect gardening can have on a person's mental wellbeing.

He said: “It is people like Matt who do such a great job in raising awareness of the importance of gardening for both our physical and mental wellbeing. 

“Growing things and beautifying the earth is hugely rewarding and makes a difference to all our lives."

More information on Matt's business can be found at www.ygsm.co.uk


