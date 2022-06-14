Huge 12-lane bowling alley finally opens in Weston

After a tantalizing wait of almost 10 years, Weston is now finally home to a bowling alley in Dolphin Square.

Allstars Sports Bowl opened its doors to customers last Wednesday (June 8) and has been 'incredibly busy' in its first week, with floods of crowds pouring through the doors.

The huge new complex features 12 bowling lanes, arcades, a karaoke room, three bars, restaurant (currently with a reduced menu) and soon-to-be escape room.

Its launch has been much anticipated since 'teething problems' caused a delay earlier this year.

Allstars say staff have been hard at work getting the problems fixed for a summer opening.

The arrival of a new bowling alley has been pushed for by residents since the previous was demolished, along with various other shops including a market, in 2013 to make way for the recently redeveloped Dolphin Square shopping complex on the same site.

As well as a huge activities space, Allstars Bowl also hope to host children's birthday parties in the near future.

Other modern features include interactive digital darts and shuffleboards, a regular 22ft shuffleboard, air hockey and a sports viewing area. Four VIP bowling lanes are also featured on the mezzanine.

Owners, Pete and Sally Wallington, said they were 'extremely excited about the launch of Weston's brand new attraction'.

Sally said: "Pete and I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who visited Allstars Sports Bowl over the last few days. The response has been quite overwhelming.

"We want to thank every member of the team for working so incredibly hard under often quite pressurised situations, you have all been amazing.

"We knew we would have a few teething problems - nowhere opens without a glitch or two, but all we ask is that you bear with us as we try to solve them.

"For many of our staff, it's their first job and a new job in a brand new complex. So before you lose your patience with them, please remember they are doing the best they can.

"Once again, a huge thank you to everyone for their support and a huge thanks to our wonderful staff.

"We really appreciate all the feedback, good and bad, and will continue to look at ways to improve any areas that need it.

"We hope you all find as much joy in the alley as we have in building it for you."

Allstars operations manager, Ritch Heal, said: "It’s a brilliant attraction for Weston.

"It's something different for tourists and now locals won't have to travel away from the town centre to enjoy a game of bowling.

"Hopefully our new edition will help to attract more businesses into Dolphin Square and inspire them to go into that development and help rejuvenate it."

Allstars Sports Bowl is open everyday from 10am to midnight, with later closing hours on Friday and Saturday when necessary.

People are encouraged to book in advance by visiting the website at www.allstarssportsbowl.co.uk.

