Holiday resort gala raises thousands for Somerset hospice

The second Brean Chairty Ball raised thousands of pounds for St Margaret's Hospice Picture: Holiday Resort Unity Holiday Resort Unity

A charity ball hosted at a Brean holiday park raised several thousand pounds for a Somerset hospice.

More than 200 people attended the second annual Brean Charity Ball, organised by Holiday Resort Unity, at the The Bucket and Spade in Brean Leisure Park, on December 15.

The black tie event, raised more than £8,000 for St Margaret’s Hospice via a combination of ticket sales, as well as a raffle and charity auction held on the night.

Holiday Resort Unity director, Alan House, said “We would like to thank everyone who attended on the night and gave so generously, and also to everyone that donated one of the fantastic raffle prizes and experiences for the auction. We are overwhelmed at the amount we raised, which will be going to St Margaret’s Hospice”

All proceeds from bar sales at the resort’s Team Brean Christmas party were also donated to the Somerset and Dorset Air Ambulance.