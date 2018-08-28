Advanced search

Apple grower awarded by Thatchers Cider

PUBLISHED: 08:51 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 04 February 2019

Richard Johnson with Richard Morgan-Jones -Thatchers Apple Grower of the Year. Picture: Neil Phillips.

Neil Phillips photo and film Limited

An apple grower has been presented with a prestigious accolade by Thatchers Cider for producing top quality fruit.

Richard Morgan-Jones has been praised by the cidermaker from Sandford for the exceptional quality of the apples he produces.

Richard supplies seven different apple varieties to Thatchers, which are used to make the company’s much-loved tipples.

Richard Johnson, chief cidermaker at Thatchers said: “Richard has put in an enormous amount of effort throughout the growing and harvest season to ensure his apples are the highest quality.

“In fact, this last harvest he supplied us with 101 trailer loads of fruit, which were all fantastic quality from September through to November. That is a real achievement over such a large harvest.

“Richard’s dedication to quality matches our own and truly reflects our ethos that the best cider starts in the orchard.”

