News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Business

Popular Weston restaurant welcomes customers back

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:00 PM April 13, 2021    Updated: 4:23 PM April 13, 2021
April 12 reopening: Popular Weston bar reopens

The Brunello Lounge has reopened with outdoor dining and takeaway options. - Credit: Brunello Lounge

A popular Weston food stop has reopened offering al-fresco dining and takeaway after recently redesigning its exterior.

Groups of six, or larger if from two separate households, will be able to visit Brunello Lounge, in Beach Road, for the first time in months as the Government's roadmap brings the UK out of lockdown.

Manager, Liam Giddings, revealed that the last few months have required 'a lot of time and effort' to prepare for a reopening.

He said: "We have worked on offering the best outdoor experience for diners. It has taken a lot of time and effort.

"We have new cladding and lighting that fits with Lounge's theme."

April 12: Staff eager to return to work

Brunello Lounge staff have been eager to return to work. - Credit: Brunello Lounge

Social distancing measures will require all customers to wear a face mask until seated while at Brunello.

Mr Giddings added: "We have maximised the seating area to accommodate for social distancing and we will have other safety measures in place."

Most Read

  1. 1 April 12 opening day: Sovereign Centre plans to shake-up Weston high street
  2. 2 Man charged with two counts of attempted murder
  3. 3 Drink-driver jailed after causing serious injuries to Weston couple
  1. 4 Arrest made following death of man in Weston attack
  2. 5 Inadequate care home responds
  3. 6 How to order free Covid home tests
  4. 7 Weston Marine Lake outdoor swimming plans reach key milestone
  5. 8 Tropicana confirms re-opening plans with first outdoor event
  6. 9 The Playhouse announces reopening date this summer
  7. 10 Weston micropub closes permanently due to coronavirus pandemic

Any diners will be required to wear a face mask at all times unless seated by the restaurant - there will be no customers allowed inside unless they have been permitted to use the toilet.

A takeaway service will also be available from the Brunello.

April 12: Customers return to restaurants.

Customers will be required to wear a face mask at all times when inside the restaurant. - Credit: Brunello Lounge

Liam added: "The landscape of businesses has changed - I think there has been a cultural shift.

"There will be a section of the population that cannot wait to get out and others will feel differently."

Brunello was one of 50 Lounge restaurants that reopened on Monday or later - roughly 40 per cent of the chain's sites.

Prior to April 12, the site's kitchen was put to use to assist the Helping People Weston project by cooking and delivering tray bake meals for the town's Healthy Living Centre.

Brunello Lounge.

The Brunello's exterior before lockdown. - Credit: Archant

Liam said: "I know James Willis-Bowen, the group's director, personally so I was happy to help out.

"With no customers, some of our stock would have gone to waste so we were able to support the Healthy Living Centre with 10,000 meals - helping around 100 families per week."

The Brunello Lounge will operate on a first-come-first-serve basis and will not be taking bookings.

Lockdown Easing
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brunello Lounge in 2017.

Food and Drink

Weston restaurants reopening outside on April 12

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Weston High Street, just before lockdown. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Retail

April 12 reopening: Weston shops preparing for spending spree

Carrington Walker

person
Map of roads subject to proposed traffic order

Plan to cut traffic on rural roads

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Map of rural roads

Proposal to reduce traffic on rural roads withdrawn

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus