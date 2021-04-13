Popular Weston restaurant welcomes customers back

Published: 4:00 PM April 13, 2021 Updated: 4:23 PM April 13, 2021

A popular Weston food stop has reopened offering al-fresco dining and takeaway after recently redesigning its exterior.

Groups of six, or larger if from two separate households, will be able to visit Brunello Lounge, in Beach Road, for the first time in months as the Government's roadmap brings the UK out of lockdown.

Manager, Liam Giddings, revealed that the last few months have required 'a lot of time and effort' to prepare for a reopening.

He said: "We have worked on offering the best outdoor experience for diners. It has taken a lot of time and effort.

"We have new cladding and lighting that fits with Lounge's theme."

Social distancing measures will require all customers to wear a face mask until seated while at Brunello.

Mr Giddings added: "We have maximised the seating area to accommodate for social distancing and we will have other safety measures in place."

Any diners will be required to wear a face mask at all times unless seated by the restaurant - there will be no customers allowed inside unless they have been permitted to use the toilet.

A takeaway service will also be available from the Brunello.

Liam added: "The landscape of businesses has changed - I think there has been a cultural shift.

"There will be a section of the population that cannot wait to get out and others will feel differently."

Brunello was one of 50 Lounge restaurants that reopened on Monday or later - roughly 40 per cent of the chain's sites.

Prior to April 12, the site's kitchen was put to use to assist the Helping People Weston project by cooking and delivering tray bake meals for the town's Healthy Living Centre.

Liam said: "I know James Willis-Bowen, the group's director, personally so I was happy to help out.

"With no customers, some of our stock would have gone to waste so we were able to support the Healthy Living Centre with 10,000 meals - helping around 100 families per week."

The Brunello Lounge will operate on a first-come-first-serve basis and will not be taking bookings.