Archant launches Rebound advertising fund to help independent local businesses kickstart their advertising

PUBLISHED: 17:13 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 07 May 2020

Archant has launched its Rebound advertising fund. Picture: Archant

Independent local businesses can benefit from Archant’s Rebound advertising fund to help them kickstart their advertising.

Local media company Archant, publishers of the Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times, has launched a £500,000 matched advertising fund for independent local businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Grants are available for a minimum of £200 and maximum of £2,000 matched advertising credits.

These credits can be used towards print or digital advertising within Archant newspapers and associated websites in Somerset and across the areas it operates.

The fund is open to locally owned and operated independent businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus.

Its aim is to help them kickstart their advertising in the critical time of May and June as we start to move out of lockdown so traders can let customers old and new know that they are open for business.

All applications must be made in May to be used by June 30.

To find out more about the fund and how to apply visit: www.archanthub.co.uk/grant which includes the full terms and conditions.

For more than 170 years, Archant has worked with small businesses and has helped them to achieve their aims and reach their desired audiences.

This fund is just one of the ways Archant is helping local small businesses with other initiatives including launching a range of free guides on how best to market themselves during the coronavirus situation and is available at www.archanthub.co.uk and where details can be found of its ongoing free digital marketing insight webinar series.

Lorna Willis, chief client officer at Archant, said: “Archant’s role in the communities we serve is not just to our readers but also those local businesses that advertise with us and are such a major part of any community.

“The coronavirus pandemic affected our business as well as many of our clients, but we have reacted strongly supporting local business with help, advice and marketing services.

“We have created free guides for businesses and ran some very popular free webinars.

“We hope that this matched advertising grant, available for May and June, will help local independent businesses let their customers know that they are open for business as we start to come out of lockdown.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply crack cocaine in Weston

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

Former mayor of Weston dies

Cllr Mike Lyall and his wife Margaret. Picture: Weston Town Council

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine

