Worle firm reveals plans for hi-tech campus in Weston

Worle-based marketing and technology firm, the Ascot Group, has this week revealed plans to nearly triple in size by creating a further 130 jobs over the next five years.

The company, which is based at the Worle Parkway Business Park, has enjoyed rapid growth over the past decade, but now aims to step up its expansion plans.

Ascot Group founder and chief executive Andrew Scott wants to grow the company from its current 75 employees to more than 200.

The company has already agreed a deal to expand into a neighbouring office after outgrowing its current base, but ultimately aims to create a bespoke development elsewhere within Weston-super-Mare.

These ambitions are the next step in a rapid growth journey for the firm, which provides specialist marketing and media services to business customers across the UK and globally.

Mr Scott said: "Since taking on our first employee in 2007, the Ascot Group has grown every year.

"We've created more than 20 skilled tech and creative jobs over the past few months alone, with plans for another 130 over the next five years.

"Ideally we want to build a new hi-tech campus in Weston over the next three years to accommodate 200-plus local people and provide a great work/life balance without commuting - but it all depends on available space and facilities.

"We hope to finalise our office plans early next year after discussions with relevant parties."

These ambitions were revealed to the Ascot Group team at the company's annual conference at Weston College's Hans Price Centre on December 5.

The event saw directors from each of the group's companies - Purplex Marketing, Insight Data and Business Leader - present an overview of achievements in 2019, as well as discussing plans for 2020.

Those plans include major investment in jobs, technology and infrastructure.

The first step will be to expand into a second office at Worle Parkway, which will not only offer extra space for the growing team, but also new facilities and opportunities to connect with the wider community.

These include a dedicated media suite, and development and conference areas which could enable the Ascot Group to run networking and learning events with local businesses, and training sessions for students keen to learn digital and publishing skills.