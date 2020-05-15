Asda introduces fleet of electric vehicles for click and collect service

Asda have introduced electric vehicles to help with their click and collect service at their Weston store. Picture:Asda Archant

Asda has launched electric vehicles at its Weston store as part of its click and collect service.

The vehicles will be used to take goods from the store to its click and collect lockers.

The move allows the store to increase the number of click and collect slots available and frees up vans to make deliveries in the area.

The vehicles, built by Danish manufacturer Garia, can travel up to 65km on a single charge, travelling 6-8km per day.

Emma Ford, senior director of operations development for online grocery at Asda, said: “These vehicles allow us to increase capacity for click and collect customers and enable us to understand how we can better utilise electric vehicles across our fleet.

“This is just one of many ways we are looking to improve sustainability in stores and have already cut energy usage by 20 per cent.”