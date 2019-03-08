Business starts year of fundraising in aid of Weston Hospicecare

Balfour Beatty representatives pictured during a recent visit to meet the team at Weston Hospicecare. Archant

Workers at a firm involved in the new Hinkley Point C Power Station building project in Somerset have pledged their support to Weston Hospicecare - with a year of fundraising and activities planned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Balfour Beatty is working on the Hinkley Connection Project, and has been charged with constructing a 57km high-voltage connection between Bridgwater and Avonmouth to join the power generated at Hinkley to the National Grid.

The firm currently has around 60 people - a mixture of local subcontractors and experts drawn from all corners of the UK - and it is expected to double as work advances.

The team is keen to build strong relationships within the community where it is working, and Balfour Beatty has pledged to support Weston Hospicecare throughout the year.

Community relations manager Michelle Collins said: "Balfour Beatty, and in particular the Hinkley Connection Project, believes in creating strong relationships with the local communities it's working in.

"As we're based down in the South West for the duration of the project (five years), we felt it was really important to try to help support some of the local charities.

"Whether that's through fundraising, or volunteering our time and skills - we want to make a difference.

"The work of Weston Hospicecare is truly inspirational. With a number of the Hinkley team having personally experienced the effects life-limiting illnesses can have, and the support a hospice can provide - it is a charity close to our hearts.

"We're really hoping to raise at least £5,000 for the charity - the amount needed to cover the costs of running the hospice for a full day.

"We've had a Three Peaks Challenge happening at the end of June, we're entering a team into the It's A Hospice Knockout competition and have collection buckets in each of our offices.

"We're also keen to share the skills we have, as well as our time to support any local activities or DIY jobs the hospice may need help with."

The hospice's corporate fundraising manager Simon Angear says he is 'enormously grateful' to the team at Balfour Beatty for choosing the hospice as its charity partner.