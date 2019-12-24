Advanced search

Barley Wood shortlisted for South West Tourism Excellence Awards

PUBLISHED: 13:00 28 December 2019

Zara Emily screen printer at Barley Wood Christmas Fair.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Zara Emily screen printer at Barley Wood Christmas Fair.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Barley Wood is in the running for accolades in the South West Tourism Excellence Awards.

The venue, in Wrington, has been announced as a finalist for two accolades, wedding venue of the year and tourism innovation.

The news comes after Barley Wood's success at last month's Bristol, Bath and Somerset Tourism Awards, where it won a gold accolade and was named the overall winner of winners at the ceremony.

Martin Hodgson, chief executive of YMCA Dulverton Group, which owns Barley Wood, said: "Recognition such as this is a fantastic achievement for us, as a small team with only a few years in the industry, we have worked hard to get here.

"When someone chooses Barley Wood, they are supporting the YMCA group, which enables us to continue working in our communities to help young people reach their full potential."

The awards ceremony will be held at Exeter Cathedral in February.

