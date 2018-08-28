New counselling business for Worle

Fiona in her new office in Worle High Street. Archant

A former police officer has opened a counselling business in Worle.

Fiona Pinkard was badly injured while on duty with Avon and Somerset police.

Her injury meant she could no longer work for the constabulary, so she decided to train as a counsellor to help others.

She has now opened Bee Better Counselling in Worle High Street. She said: “I have seen colleagues suffer with stress, anxiety and depression in the workplace, and I have dealt with sufferers of mental health who have not received prompt or effective care, and I have seen the damage it has caused to them and their families.

“I am also very aware it (counselling) is something that is increasingly in high demand, but there are insufficient resources via the NHS to help everyone at the time they need it.

“This is why I also intend to offer lower-cost counselling rather than the current going rate within the private sector.”