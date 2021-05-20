Dine at home in style with Bistrot Pierre
- Credit: Bistrot Pierre
Bistrot Pierre is selling 'finish at home' meal boxes for customers who are not quite ready to venture back into their restaurants.
Restaurants, pubs and cafés welcomed customers back to dine inside on May 17 as lockdown restrictions eased.
More: Restaurants reopen indoors and soft play areas welcome youngsters.
But the award-winning chain, which has a restaurant in Weston's Princess Royal Square, will still be offering its Bistrot At Home boxes for customers who are not ready to venture back out yet.
Bistrot At Home, which launched for Christmas 2020 as the UK went into its third lockdown, will now be a permanent fixture for the restaurant group as it has proved so popular with customers.
There are currently eight different boxes to choose from – each offering three courses – and Bistrot Pierre will be adding celebration, steak and breakfast boxes to the menu later this month.
More: Bistrot Pierre preparing for busy summer as restrictions ease.
Classic French favourites including toast et champignon, chicken liver parfait, boeuf bourguignon, roasted poulet roti forestiere and deliciously indulgent tarte au citron are just some of the dishes on offer within the boxes, which also includes a Sunday roast as well as vegetarian and gluten free options.
Chief executive Nick White said: “We’re delighted that Bistrot Pierre was part of people’s weekly treat lunches and dinners when our restaurants were closed. Not only are we continuing them but are also extending the range so our customers around the UK can now enjoy Bistrot food and drinks in their homes or in our restaurants.”
Most Read
- 1 Weston boy, 4, has glass removed from head after skate park fall
- 2 Three men arrested after motorbike theft
- 3 PICTURES: Stunning space photography captured from Worle garden
- 4 Artist's book offers tips on walks and sights around Weston
- 5 Weston author secures Hollywood deal with third book
- 6 Weston’s Heritage Action Zone awarded grant for high street project
- 7 Man charged with rape and sexual assaults
- 8 May 17: Manager thankful for customers’ ‘phenomenal’ response to reopening
- 9 Former Weston loanee Waite confirms Cardiff City departure
- 10 Man suffers head injuries in Weston robbery
The boxes can be ordered online, up to seven days in advance, and are delivered directly to your door.
All the dishes have been pre-prepared, ready for customers cook at home. Each dish is labelled and comes with easy-to-follow cooking instructions.
Executive chef Adam Townsley said: “Our food is inspired by our travels around France and our boxes combine our most popular signature dishes freshly prepared by our talented team of chefs. Everything our customers know and love about our Bistrot food is included in our boxes, from the garnish on top of the French onion soup to our much-loved French baguette and butter.”
To find out more, click here. https://www.bistrotathome.co.uk/