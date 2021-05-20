News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Dine at home in style with Bistrot Pierre

Vicky Angear

Published: 8:00 AM May 20, 2021   
Bistrot Pierre's chicken printanier box.

Bistrot Pierre's Chicken printanier. - Credit: Bistrot Pierre

Bistrot Pierre is selling 'finish at home' meal boxes for customers who are not quite ready to venture back into their restaurants.

Restaurants, pubs and cafés welcomed customers back to dine inside on May 17 as lockdown restrictions eased. 

More: Restaurants reopen indoors and soft play areas welcome youngsters.

But the award-winning chain, which has a restaurant in Weston's Princess Royal Square, will still be offering its Bistrot At Home boxes for customers who are not ready to venture back out yet. 

Bistrot Pierre roast beef box

Bistrot Pierre At Home roast beef box. - Credit: Bistrot Pierre

Bistrot At Home, which launched for Christmas 2020 as the UK went into its third lockdown, will now be a permanent fixture for the restaurant group as it has proved so popular with customers. 

There are currently eight different boxes to choose from – each offering three courses – and Bistrot Pierre will be adding celebration, steak and breakfast boxes to the menu later this month. 

More: Bistrot Pierre preparing for busy summer as restrictions ease.

Classic French favourites including toast et champignon, chicken liver parfait, boeuf bourguignon, roasted poulet roti forestiere and deliciously indulgent tarte au citron are just some of the dishes on offer within the boxes, which also includes a Sunday roast as well as vegetarian and gluten free options.   

Bistrot Pierre's vegetarian box

Bistrot Pierre's vegetarian box. - Credit: Bistrot Pierre

Chief executive Nick White said: “We’re delighted that Bistrot Pierre was part of people’s weekly treat lunches and dinners when our restaurants were closed. Not only are we continuing them but are also extending the range so our customers around the UK can now enjoy Bistrot food and drinks in their homes or in our restaurants.”   

The boxes can be ordered online, up to seven days in advance, and are delivered directly to your door. 

All the dishes have been pre-prepared, ready for customers cook at home. Each dish is labelled and comes with easy-to-follow cooking instructions. 

Bistrot Pierre's poulet box

Bistrot Pierre's poulet box. - Credit: Bistrot Pierre

Executive chef Adam Townsley said: “Our food is inspired by our travels around France and our boxes combine our most popular signature dishes freshly prepared by our talented team of chefs. Everything our customers know and love about our Bistrot food is included in our boxes, from the garnish on top of the French onion soup to our much-loved French baguette and butter.”    

 To find out more, click here. https://www.bistrotathome.co.uk/ 


