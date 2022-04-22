Artist's appeal over campsite planning refusal

A new glamping site could still be built near one of Somerset’s main railway lines after an appeal was lodged against the local authority.

Artist Mark Warren currently rents out the Shepherd’s Hut, within Elm View Farm in Brent Knoll - between Burnham-on-Sea and Weston-super-Mare - to holidaymakers through AirBnB.

To cope with rising demand, Mr Warren applied in August 2021 to provide a dozen glamping pitches on fields off Middle Street, as well as a yurt, sculpture trail and up to 100 solar panels.

Sedgemoor District Council refused in the plans in late-March 2022, citing concerns about the access road, ecology and localised flooding.

Mr Warren has now lodged a formal appeal with the Planning Inspectorate in a bid to overturn this decision – though it is not clear how soon a ruling may be made on the matter.

The proposed camp site lies on the eastern side of the Bristol to Exeter mainline, which is served by both Great Western Railway (GWR) and CrossCountry services.

Access to the site would be from Middle Street on the eastern side of the line, a few hundred years from Mr Warren’s farm.

To cope with the additional demand for the Shepherd’s Hut, Mr Warren applied to create 12 glamping pitches on the field, along with a communal yurt in the centre where pilates classes can be held.

A nature and sculpture trail would also be created near the pitches, allowing Mr Warren and other local artists to display their creations to pedestrians and cyclists.

The plans also include a birdwatching hide near the existing pond, a wildflower meadow with native hedgerows at its edge, and between 80 and 100 solar panels to provide power to the whole site, reducing the need for bottled gas.

A spokesperson for Mr Warren said: "Our guests are encourage to make use of local facilities and to shop locally, and this will form part of the management plan for the expanded business.

"The income generated will allow further planting and improvement of the site to increase the biodiversity, and thus make more interaction between guests and wildlife."

The plans were refused on March 31 through the delegated power of the council’s planning officers, with assistant director of inward investment and growth Stuart Houlet laying out three reasons for the refusal:

The development would put increased pressures on the “substandard” access and approach road

Not enough research has been done on the development’s impact on the local ecology, especially reptiles and amphibians

The developer has not demonstrated that the site will be sufficiently protected from localised flooding

Network Rail lodged a further objection to the plans, arguing the campsite would make it hard for its engineers to carry out maintenance on the line.

Grace Lewis, town planning technician for the Wales and Western divisions, said: "While we do not object to the proposal in principle, we do object to the encroachment which would stop us from maintaining and inspecting our assets."

On top of these objections, more than 50 local residents signed a petition calling for the plans to be rejected, arguing they would not 'provide any commercial or local benefit'.

The Planning Inspectorate has not confirmed when a decision on the appeal will be taken, or whether the matter will be handled through a public inquiry or via written representations.