New home for village's community shop approved

The new card being sent to people moving in to Brent Knoll, Somerset - Credit: Brent Knoll Community Shop

A community shop set up at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic now has a new home.

Sedgemoor District Council has approved a planning application for the Brent Knoll Community Shop's new home - a Portakabin in the village green car park.

It comes after the shop's previous home, in the former village shop, was sold by the owners.

The planning application was submitted by Brent Knoll Parish Council on behalf of the volunteers who set up the shop, as they own the car park.

"The new planning consent allows for the Portakabin to remain in place until January 2024, while the parish council explores the potential to demolish the current public toilets and replace them with a new building to provide new toilets and space for the community shop," said a spokesperson for the community shop committee.

Meanwhile, from January, the community shop aims to stage its regular get-together events on the last Saturday of each month.

Since the move to the Portakabin, these events have been able to take place in the neighbouring parish hall during winter weather, while they are held on the patio behind the hall during warmer weather.

The move to the Portakabin has also enabled shop customers to buy hot drinks, but the monthly events are designed to be an opportunity for villagers to share a social get-together, and are proving to be an ever-popular feature.

Also new for 2022 are 'Welcome to Brent Knoll' greetings cards that volunteers at the community shop are delivering to new residents in the village.

These cards offer a cash discount to encourage new residents to discover the community shop.

"Top priority for the community shop team is now the recruitment of more volunteers to extend their opening hours into the afternoons," the spokesperson added.

"Anyone interested in joining the fun-loving team can pick up a leaflet in the shop."