'Emergency' community shop set up in lockdown marks second birthday

Volunteers and shoppers at the Brent Knoll Community Shop celebrating its second birthday - Credit: Brent Knoll Community Shop

A community store set up as an emergency shop during the first days of the Covid-19 lockdown has celebrated its second birthday.

The Brent Knoll Community Shop opened on April 18, 2020, in a bid to keep locals supplied with essentials as the lockdown began.

And over the weekend, the shop’s volunteers gathered on their second anniversary to toast their birthday and share the event with customers.

After toasting the date outside the shop, the volunteers helped serve hot-cross buns, cakes, and drinks to the many customers and visitors who crowded into the Parish Hall for the occasion.

With music from a local youngster, a birthday cake was cut by David Yates, the vice chairman of the community shop’s management committee.

The Brent Knoll Community Shop's second birthday cake - Credit: Brent Knoll Community Shop

Meanwhile, more volunteers are joining the team, which has enabled them to extend the shop’s opening hours.

Already open seven days a week, the aim is to recruit sufficient volunteers to expand opening hours on every day.

Now located in a Portakabin in the village car-park, next door to the Parish Hall and village green, the shop’s next event is the staging of an evening of Songs of Somerset in the Parish Hall on St George’s Day (April 23).

Star of the show will be Brent Knoll’s postman, Timothy Dean, a folk singer and songwriter.