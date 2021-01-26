Wrington store nominated for best in South West

Published: 4:00 PM January 26, 2021

An independent store in Wrington has been nominated for the Best Village Store in the South West award.

Bugler's Off Licence, on the High Street, will face stiff competition in the Farm Shop & Deli Awards which will be judged by BBC radio host, Nigel Barden.

Owners Paul and Carly Butchers took over the store in 2019 shortly before the coronavirus pandemic hit and left the pair scrambling to help the village.

They said: “We realised that we need to step things up and we looked at how we could diversify to support the community.

"We started to offer a free delivery service to all customers within the area, and we were blown away by the take-up. We also ensured that families could access free school lunches for children with schools closures.

“Being shortlisted for this award has totally blown us away, we have only been trading just over a year."

The winner will be announced live from the Farm Shop & Deli Show in Birmingham on July 5.