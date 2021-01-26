News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Business

Wrington store nominated for best in South West

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:00 PM January 26, 2021   
Buglers shop front

Buglers Off Licence organised a free delivery service during lockdown. - Credit: Buglers

An independent store in Wrington has been nominated for the Best Village Store in the South West award.

Bugler's Off Licence, on the High Street, will face stiff competition in the Farm Shop & Deli Awards which will be judged by BBC radio host, Nigel Barden.

Owners Paul and Carly Butchers took over the store in 2019 shortly before the coronavirus pandemic hit and left the pair scrambling to help the village.

They said: “We realised that we need to step things up and we looked at how we could diversify to support the community.

"We started to offer a free delivery service to all customers within the area, and we were blown away by the take-up. We also ensured that families could access free school lunches for children with schools closures.

“Being shortlisted for this award has totally blown us away, we have only been trading just over a year."

The winner will be announced live from the Farm Shop & Deli Show in Birmingham on July 5.

Most Read

  1. 1 CNM Estates purchase Birnbeck Pier with new company
  2. 2 Thatchers search online for cidermakers
  3. 3 Villagers object to 'totally inappropriate' housing proposal
  1. 4 More than 100 rough sleepers supported during pandemic in North Somerset
  2. 5 Second rapid testing centre unveiled in Weston
  3. 6 Weston accountant sees business thrive during lockdowns
  4. 7 Teenager charged with dangerous driving following collision which injured three people
  5. 8 Council says it is aware of rat problem in Weston
  6. 9 Dog falls off side of Brean Down
  7. 10 Worle opticians wins award
Media
South West

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Virus 'ripping through' Weston care homes

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Man charged in connection with county lines drug dealing in Weston

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Attempted robbery prompts police appeal

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Pharmacy near Weston begins Covid vaccinations

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus