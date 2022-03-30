News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
FREE Whoppers on offer at new Weston Burger King: How to get one!

Paul Jones

Published: 12:00 AM March 30, 2022
A new Burger King is open in Weston

A new Burger King is open in Weston - Credit: Burger King

Fast-food fans unite, the new Burger King has opened in Weston - and YOU could get your hands on a FREE Whopper!

The chain's new restaurant has officially opened its doors on the Flowerdown Retail Park.

And to mark the occasion, the burger giant is giving away a whopping 1,000 of its signature burger - the Whopper.

But Whopper fans will have to be quick if they want to get their hands
on the iconic flamed-grilled treat. 

The deal is first-come-first-served, and available exclusively via click & collect on the Burger King app, today only (March 30).  

How can I get my free Whopper?

First, customers must download the Burger King app.

Once in the app, tap ‘Order’ on the home screen, search for and select the new ‘Weston-Super-Mare’ restaurant, and the special offer will appear in the ‘Offers’ tab. 

Customers must then click ‘Redeem in Restaurant’ in order to get the deal. 

What if I miss out?

Don't panic. For those not quick enough to secure themselves one of the free burgers up for grabs, the app includes countless other great value offers, including £1.99 Whoppers available at every Burger King branch every Wednesday, all year round. 

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Weston-Super-Mare love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. 

"Our home – of the Whopper – is their home."

The brand new restaurant has also created 28 new jobs.

