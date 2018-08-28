Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Holiday park named best in South West

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 January 2019

Sandy Glade was named the Bristol, Bath and Somerset holiday park of the year. Picture: Nick Williams

Sandy Glade was named the Bristol, Bath and Somerset holiday park of the year. Picture: Nick Williams

NICK WILLIAMS PHOTOGRAPHY

A holiday park has been recognised as the South West’s best.

Sandy Glade Holiday Park, in Burnham-on-Sea, was named the Bristol, Bath and Somerset holiday park of the year.

Managing director John Fowler said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award.

“Last year, we embarked on an ambitious strategy to develop the highest possible quality at our parks, and not only have we seen a record level of bookings, we have also been recognised with more awards and accreditations than ever before.

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved over the past couple of years.”

Sandy Glade will now be considered for the South West tourism excellence awards to be held at Aerospace Bristol next month.

The holiday park was also awarded three TripAdvisor certificates of excellence during last year.

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coastguard called to investigate mysterious Brean Beach barrel

The fire and rescue service making the barrel safe for removal. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency.

Stroke survivor puts on dance show for charity

Kirstie with Lloyd and Madison.

Holiday park named best in South West

Sandy Glade was named the Bristol, Bath and Somerset holiday park of the year. Picture: Nick Williams

Baked beans challenge to raise money for hospice

Graham Hunt, who is taking part in a challenge each month for Weston Hospicecare.

FEATURE: Blue plaque unveiled in Worle pays tribute to the district’s first national school to open

The plaque was unveiled on December 12. Picture: Raye Green
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists