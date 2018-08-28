Holiday park named best in South West

Sandy Glade was named the Bristol, Bath and Somerset holiday park of the year. Picture: Nick Williams NICK WILLIAMS PHOTOGRAPHY

A holiday park has been recognised as the South West’s best.

Sandy Glade Holiday Park, in Burnham-on-Sea, was named the Bristol, Bath and Somerset holiday park of the year.

Managing director John Fowler said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award.

“Last year, we embarked on an ambitious strategy to develop the highest possible quality at our parks, and not only have we seen a record level of bookings, we have also been recognised with more awards and accreditations than ever before.

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved over the past couple of years.”

Sandy Glade will now be considered for the South West tourism excellence awards to be held at Aerospace Bristol next month.

The holiday park was also awarded three TripAdvisor certificates of excellence during last year.