RSPCA shop to close in February

PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 January 2020

The RSPCA charity shop, in Regent Street, will close in February.Picture: Google Street View

A charity shop which raises funds to prevent animal cruelty will close next month.

Owners of the RSPCA unit, in Burnham's Regent Street, have said it is 'no longer viable' to keep the shop open.

Spokesman for RSPCA North Somerset, Suzanne Norbury ,said: "We are enormously grateful to everyone who has supported the work of the RSPCA North Somerset through Burnham's charity shop.

"The lease on the premises is due for renewal at the end of February, and it is with regret that a decision has been taken to close the shop."

"Despite our efforts to extend the range of goods we offer, it is no longer viable for us to keep the shop open.

"Our other stores are in Weston, Yatton, Nailsea and Winscombe.

"We will continue to offer fantastic bargains and opportunities for shop volunteers, to help us raise funds to support our Brent Knoll animal centre in the community."

