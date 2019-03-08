End of the line for model shop when owner retires

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 September 2019

Victoria Court Model Shop owner Keith Reynolds. Picture: Mark Newman

A town centre model shop is set to close down later this year when its owner retires.

Victoria Court Models, in Burnham, is set to shut at the end of December when its owner, 65-year-old Keith Reynolds, retires.

The Victoria Street shop, which specialises in selling model railway parts and accessories has built up a following in the town since opening in 2014.

The store is holding a 'retirement sale' until the shop's closure.

Keith said: "I opened it five years ago, back in June 2014, and have built up a loyal following here.

"My customers are telling me they will miss me here.

"I do sell unique model railway items, from base boards to track, controllers, buildings and model scenery.

"I am planning to close at the end of December and am holding a retirement sale until then.

"Many of my customers are saying they are disappointed to see us close, but the time has come."

